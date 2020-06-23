Liberty Union High School District Superintendent, Eric Volta, issued the following letter to district families regarding the status of reopening schools for the 2020/21 school year.
Below is the letter in its entirety:
Dear LUHSD Community,
Our district has been working with health officers, partner districts, staff, teaching professionals, and administrators, to create potential plans for next school year. I have attached to this update the reopening plan options and considerations shared with our School Board on Wednesday, June 17. The plan highlights the work we have done over the past month and a half. It is likely that some of you may have participated in a recent parent survey measuring your level of comfort to send your student(s) back to school either full-time, every-other-day, or via distance learning. This survey helped tremendously our ability to plan for next year. In the presentation you will find the survey results that show the majority of our families have concerns opening in an on-line only fashion. We share those concerns. Therefore, LUHSD will be looking at opening in either a hybrid model whereby, students would attend school every other-day, or return full-time.
On July 6, our school board will meet to determine when we will start school. We will either start on July 27, or postpone the start by a couple of weeks to allow our school personnel more time to prepare under the guidelines in place. A one-month postponement, as previously announced as a possibility, will most likely NOT occur. In determining what specific schedule will be adopted, we will need to learn from the state how instructional days and minutes will be counted. This important information was released earlier this week and we are awaiting the specific details.
Also attached to this update is a reopening document developed by the Contra Costa County Office of Education in collaboration with Contra Costa Health Services and local school leaders. Many of your questions regarding masks, disinfecting, positive cases at school by faculty, staff, or students (or their families), and other considerations are answered in this document. One local question not answered is, "What if I don't want my child to return to a large comprehensive high school?" Currently, those families will need to enroll their student(s) at Independence High School where, due to its format, social distancing is easily achieved and maintained. Daily attendance is limited as well as the number of minutes per day of attendance. Only math classes meet and due to class sizes, the 4-6ft. of social distance can achieved. Core classes at Independence are UC/CSU approved.
Hopefully this update, along with the attachments, gives you an idea of the parameters of what the school day will look like for LUHSD. We are aware that our partner districts are considering other forms of the hybrid model, e.g. an AM/PM model. This model does not meet the high school needs of extended periods of instructional time necessary to conduct various high school programs. Please continue to practice patience with our process to determine our schedule. Our goal is to return to school in the safest, least disruptive manner possible, and to do so, we need to ensure that we have the most current critical information to do so.
