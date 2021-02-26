Principals from the Liberty Union High School District issued letters to families this week outlining the protocols established to date for returning to campus. The following is from Freedom High School Principal Kelly Manke in its entirety.
Hello Falcon Families!
With our county COVID numbers decreasing, we are finalizing arrangements to bring students back on campus for the first time since March 13, 2020. To ensure a safe return to campus, we would like to share the following information. An updated letter will be sent home once a return date is set.
Safety Measures:
• In our classrooms, we have done the following:
• Separated student desks 4’ – 6’ and added plexiglass in selected computer and science labs where distances are less than four feet.
• Ensured 6’ distance between teacher and student desks and added plexiglass at the teacher’s workstation.
• Each classroom will have hand sanitizer available for student and teacher use.
• There will be no eating or drinking allowed in classrooms.
In our offices:
• Entrance and Exit arrows will be placed to direct traffic to offices and social distance stickers will be placed where appropriate.
• Hand sanitizer will be available for use by students and staff in each building office.
• Plexiglass partitions will be placed between staff and students/visitors.
• Expectations on campus:
• All students, staff, and visitors will follow proper social distancing protocols.
• Masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn at all times, per CDPH guidelines. Further information can be found at www.cdph.ca.gov.
• All visitors must check in at the main office and we ask that visitors limit their business to meetings only to ensure student safety.
Student groups:
Students have been assigned a group based on their preference for full distance learning (group 3) or hybrid instruction (groups 1 and 2).
• You can access your student’s group through your Parent Portal account.
• Click on “Student Info,” then “Demographics.”
• Scroll down and on the right side you will see “Sched Grp” and a group number below it. This is your student’s group.
• Group 1 = comes to physical campus on A1 and B1 days. Group 1 stays home and attends class via Zoom on A2 and B2 days.
• Group 2 = comes to school on A2 and B2 days. Group 2 stays home and attends class via Zoom on A1 and B1 days.
• Group 3 = Full Distance Learning and attends class every day via Zoom.
• These groups have been balanced to ensure student safety.
• The instructional calendar and student schedule with assigned group number will be sent home once a return date is finalized.
Bell Schedule:
• 1st/5th 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
• 2nd/6th 9:25 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
• 3rd/7th 10:35 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
• 4th/8th 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
• Grab & Go lunch: 12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Student Intervention/Tutorial on Tues., Wed., Thurs.:
• In-person, on campus tutorial: 1:15 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
• In-person tutorial is for students already on campus on their A or B day.
• Students will be expected to sign in when attending in-person tutorial.
• Distance Learning support/tutorial on Zoom: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
• All students are welcome to attend virtual tutorial times on Zoom.
• Student intervention/tutorial is voluntary and not required.
Optional Breakfast & Lunch:
• Please see our Nutrition Services webpage under the Parent Info tab on our webpage for current information or to enroll in our Free/Reduced food program.
• Breakfast and grab & go lunch for purchase will be available to students each day on campus in the two snack bars and the MPR. Students will need to scan their IDs or enter their ID number.
• Grab & Go lunch: Students who choose to get lunch on campus are expected to grab their lunch and take it home. If a student needs to stay on campus for in-person intervention/tutorial, they can stay on campus to eat their lunch outside in the main quad.
Student & Parent Information Night:
• We will be holding a student and parent information night on Zoom before we return to school in the hybrid model. Once we have a firm return date, we will send out the date, time and Zoom link for this meeting. We will record it and post it to the website for those that cannot make it.
Freshmen and New to FHS Campus Tours:
• Keep an eye on your email if you have a freshman or have a new student at Freedom this year. Our Freedom Connect Crew leaders will be setting up small group tours to help familiarize our new students to Freedom. The tours are for Freedom students only to ensure we can maximize social distancing and keep our students safe.
School Laptops and Hotspots Checked out for Distance Learning:
• Students will not need to bring their school issued laptop and hotspot from home each day, as we will have enough laptops in classrooms for student use. However, we will be collecting them at the end of the school year. More details to follow.
Student Arrival and Departure from Campus:
• Upon our return to school under the Hybrid Model, District transportation will not be offered to students If there are any changes regarding transportation, you will be notified.
• Students can enter and exit through any gated location, the main office is limited to school business only.
• Students are expected to leave campus at the end of the school day. If waiting for a ride they are expected to wear their mask and practice social distancing. Athletes may return at their designated practice time.
As soon as our county health guidelines permit our district to re-open, we will inform our community with the specific opening date and instructional calendar. We hope you all stay safe and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Freedom!
Respectfully,
The Freedom High School Administration
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.