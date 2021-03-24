For the first time in a year, students returned to the Heritage High School campus for in-person classes in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
The district has divided its returning students into three groups – groups one and two will alternate days on campus, while group three has elected to remain in distance learning. On Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19, group one attended classes on campus. Group two will be on campus for two days once the district returns from break on March 29. The groups will continue to alternate in-person and virtual learning every two days.
Senior Spencer Wallace returns to the Heritage High School campus for in-person classes in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Student Joe Haggart prepares for the first day of in-person classes in a year at Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Principal Carrie Wells welcomes students to the Heritage High School campus for the first time in a year in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Freshmen Samantha Furr and Jianna Barajan prepare for the first day of in-person classes in a year at Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Sophomore Trevon Jones prepares for the first day of in-person classes in a year at Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Campus supervisor Osa Igiebor welcomes students to the Heritage High School campus for the first time in a year in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Elektra Hauck, Annabelle Bruesewitz and Emma Abad return to the Heritage High School campus for the first time in a year in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Junior Jovanah Maruri gets help from campus supervisor Osa Igiebor as students returned to the Heritage High School campus for in-person classes in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Students Reece Buyan Kenji Inducta and Spencer Wallace prepare for the first day of in-person classes in a year at Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. The county's March 2020 shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic transitioned schools to distance learning, a move that is now being reversed due to improving conditions. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“Things are going great,” said LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta. “It’s fantastic to see students on campus, and our teachers are really excited to have them back. The students are a little quiet, but I’ve gotten a lot of ‘thank you’ emails from parents about how excited children are to get back on campus and see their friends and teachers.”
Across the district, 64% of students have returned, while 36% stayed the course of distance learning. Volta noted data in January showed 75% of students would return to campus, but there is no clear reason why the number dropped 10%. Many precautions have been put in place, including distancing rules, mask wearing and contact tracing procedures.
Kimmi Flynn of Discovery Bay said her daughter will return to in-person learning at Liberty High School.
“It’s good that schools are finally opening back up,” Flynn said. “It’s such a shame that there are so many restrictions on them. Very sad that they only go for two days each week, especially considering how young people are very slightly affected by this virus. Kids should be carefree, and their biggest worry should be if they remembered their homework, not their mask.”
Janel Sigsworth said her children were hesitant about returning, but enjoyed being in class.
“They love it and feel accountable to actually get their work done and have off-campus lunch with their friends,” said Sigsworth.
Alexey Bazhukhin’s son is a junior at Heritage High School. Virtual learning has worked well for him, and he chose to continue virtually for the remainder of the year, since there is so little time left.
“We did not want any changes for the last couple of months,” Bazhukhin said. “We – me and him – think that the process has been established already, and it wasn’t necessary to change anything. We think it would be good if a new schedule - either fully on campus or hybrid – can start for the next year from the very beginning.”
No firm plans for next year have been made at this point. According to Volta, distance learning was offered this year because it was mandated by the state. If the state mandates it again next year, the district will continue to offer it. He also noted negotiations with the teacher’s labor unit were positive and focused on getting students everything they need to succeed.
“We started the process of going back at the end of September in the hopes we would go back in January, so it was up to everyone to come to an agreement,” said Volta. “The teachers weren’t unreasonable, and we were following all the safety guidelines ... I think the part I’m most proud of is the focus on the best learning environments for our students, from the school board all the way through every facet of the school sites.”
The district’s continuation school, La Paloma, also offered students the option to return to campus, or continue with distance learning, with approximately 64% coming back to campus. Since the student body is smaller, they have only two groups – one on campus and one in distance learning. Students in the independent study program at Independence High School often work from home under normal circumstances, and have continued throughout the pandemic to work one-on-one with advisors, often virtually.
