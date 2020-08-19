A fire burned along the top of a ridge between Briones Valley and Deer Valley roads, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county.
Firefighting resources were stretched to the limit this week as 367 fires are burned up and down the length of the state, prompting wide-ranging evacuations.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state experienced more than 10,000 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours while also enduring a record-breaking heatwave — factors that have significantly complicated firefighting operations.
In East County, residents were shaken from sleep before dawn Sunday, Aug. 16, by house-rattling thunder and sky-splitting lightning — a common summer occurrence in much of the country, but a rare event in Northern California.
There was, however, little time to enjoy the spectacle as lightning strikes were soon igniting wildfires in the tinder-dry hills in unincorporated Brentwood and across the region. Before the morning was out, there were four fires – collectively dubbed the Deer Zone Fire – burning either in or near Round Valley Regional Preserve. By Sunday night, fires prompted the evacuation of residents living along Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory roads. As of press time, the evacuation orders had been lifted.
“We got calls early this morning, approximately between 5 and 6 a.m. this morning, for a number of different fires that were as the result of lightning strikes up in the Marsh Creek area,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert Sunday morning.
The Deer Zone Fire is one of three zones and 20 fires managed by Cal Fire in what’s called the SCU Lightning Complex. Cal Fire’s Wednesday morning status update said the complex fires had burned 85,000 acres across five counties. Containment was at just 5%. Nearly 600 personnel are currently assigned to the incident along with three helicopters, 25 fire engines, nine bulldozers and other resources. Aubert said the Deer Zone Fire accounted for about 3,000 acres.
A large fire burns at least 100 acres in a remote part of Round Valley Regional Preserve, one of several fires ignited by early-morning lightning strikes in Brentwood, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. At least four confirmed fires in the area made up the Deer Zone Fire and drew local resources as well as two strike teams from across the county. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Two injuries have been reported, but the nature of those injuries has not been specified.
Efforts to fight the fires have been complicated by triple-digit temperatures, low relative humidity and the remote and rugged terrain in which the blazes are burning. Because of that difficult terrain, there are few structures in the burn area, and no buildings have yet been lost due to the fire.
“The Deer Zone had a number of fires,” said Tim Ernst, Cal Fire operations section chief, during a Wednesday briefing. “We’ve made excellent progress on those. We do anticipate that we’ll have those well contained in the next few days.”
A burning hilltop between Briones Valley and Marsh Creek roads was the first fire reported in the area Sunday morning with the call coming in just before 6 a.m. The Clayton Palms community sits just below the south side of that hill, while ranches and homes dot the north face. ECCFPD crews responded to the incident and were joined by Cal Fire and the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ConFire) units. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne was the first firefighter to reach the ridge at the top of that hill. From there, he had a birds-eye view of the situation that was developing in the valley below.
“I could see the fire that was at the intersection of Deer Valley and Marsh Creek was starting,” Auzenne said. “All I could see was a fairly well-developed column coming out of Round Valley. The second concern was the fire at Deer Valley and Marsh Creek. We were letting the Round Valley fire go because there’s no threat inside (the park). We didn’t need to get eyes on it right away like we needed action on the Briones Fire and the one at the intersection.”
With multiple fires burning simultaneously, crews were quickly stretched thin. ECCFPD and ConFire recalled all available personnel and wildland strike teams were requested.
“Cal Fire has been shoulder to shoulder with us, right from the get go,” Aubert said Sunday morning. “We realized early on, with the multiple different fires that we had, we needed those additional resources. There’s been two strike teams called in here, which brings type 3 wildland units all throughout the entire county. It also brings two (bulldozer) operators to be able cut fire lines all the way around these fires.”
The Briones and Marsh fires were brought under control Sunday morning, but crews remained on-scene until Monday night extinguishing hot spots and keeping watch to ensure there were no flare ups. Focus on firefighting efforts then shifted to the situation in Round Valley Regional Preserve. By Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire reported that six separate fires were burning in the park. As winds at higher elevations picked up Sunday nights, one of those fires took a threatening turn.
“We had a change in fire behavior in one of the divisions,” ECCFPD Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said Sunday night. “With that change in fire behavior, the fire took off and ran up a ravine. At that point, it was decided by incident command to evacuate the Marsh Creek Road area from the Cal Fire station to here at Round Valley, and to evacuate the whole Morgan Territory area due to the erratic fire behavior in one of the divisions of this fire at this time.”
The evacuation was managed by Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and evacuation centers were opened to the west in Clayton and to the east at the Brentwood Community Center. City Manager Tim Ogden said that approximately 25 people showed up at the Brentwood Community Center, and the Red Cross located hotel accommodations for all evacuees by 5 a.m. Monday.
Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis was at the Brentwood evaluation center as families arrived.
“We anticipated this could be a difficult fire season,” Burgis said. “That’s why my office has been working with our fire chiefs to focus everyone on what they can do to be prepared, and what to expect if they need to evacuate. I really appreciate everyone who responded to the evacuation orders. Following evacuation orders gives firefighters the opportunity to focus their efforts, and a greater chance of saving property.”
