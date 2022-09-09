Lions make early splash in water polo season

Liberty’s girls water polo program has enjoyed success in recent seasons. Each of the last three years have ended with the Lady Lions winning the Bay Valley Athletic League championship. In 2022, they’re hoping to make it four in a row, and the early signs show that they’ll be tough to beat.
While Liberty will not begin its BVAL season until Tuesday, Sept. 20 against Freedom, the season’s first two non-league matches were a success. Liberty started the year on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with an 18-6 win against James Logan. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lions were again victorious, this time 18-4 over Vintage High School.
This season’s team has a lot of turnover from the team that won the BVAL championship last year. But thanks to the incoming players developing faster than expected and the continued strong play of returning players, coach Jack Doria has come away from the early season practices and matches feeling good about the look of the team.
“We had a roster of 13 last year, and between graduation and moves, only returning five girls with an addition of five,” Doria said. “It’s a thin team this year. But they all are hard-working, smart girls -- coachable kids.
“They kind of came out and pleasantly surprised me,” he added. “Some of the things they’re seeing early I wouldn’t have expected to come until later. They’re playing well. We still have to tighten some things up. It’s early. But we’re looking good.”
The five returning players make up the core of the team. That group consists of seniors Olivia Sanchez, Jennie Volta, Faith Silman and Maddy Lasquete, as well as junior Athena Ayers. Volta is in her second season on the varsity team while the other four are in their third seasons on Liberty’s varsity squad.
“There’s experience even with inexperience; between them, there’s some experience in that pool,” Doria said. “We’re hoping that translates.”
Ayers has led the Lions early. She has 13 goals, seven assists and 12 steals on the young season, leading Liberty in every category. Doria expects to see that continue.
“Athena is an outstanding player -- an all-around really good player,” her coach said. “Her defense is stellar. She’s hyper-aware of situations and has situational awareness that allows her to make plays that translate into positive outcomes for our team. I think she’ll be one of the top players not just in our league but one of the best in NCS.”
Following the 2-0 start, the Lions are now moving into one of the most difficult stretches of the season. On Thursday, Sept. 8, they host Las Lomas. Since they won’t play if the temperature is above 105 degrees, that game could get moved to Las Lomas or rescheduled. The Knights defeated the Lions in three matches last year and are also undefeated this year.
Then, on Saturday, Liberty will play a tournament against some of Northern California’s top teams.
“We’ll really find out where we stand when this weekend is concluded,” Doria said. And if we can go 2-2 in the tournament, I’d be happy with the result. If we’re 3-2 or even 2-3 in the next five games, I think it’s still successful. There’s a lot to draw on from any of those teams.”
As the rest of the season develops, Doria is confident that anyone who goes to see the Lady Lions in action will see a fun game.
“They’re going to see excitement,” he said. “This team is still trying to find an identity. That’s a challenge at the beginning of a year. Every team is different even when you bring kids back. But what you’re going to see is excitement.
“They know how to counterattack and use the defense to bolster the offense,” the coach added. “They are going to see athleticism, good play and kids that really want to play with grit, explosiveness and aggression. That always translates into exciting water polo.”
