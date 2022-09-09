Lions make early splash in water polo season

Photo by Angelo Garcia, Jr.

Liberty senior Maddy Lasquete, is one of five returning players on Liberty’s girl’s water polo team.

Liberty’s girls water polo program has enjoyed success in recent seasons. Each of the last three years have ended with the Lady Lions winning the Bay Valley Athletic League championship. In 2022, they’re hoping to make it four in a row, and the early signs show that they’ll be tough to beat. 

While Liberty will not begin its BVAL season until Tuesday, Sept. 20 against Freedom, the season’s first two non-league matches were a success. Liberty started the year on Tuesday, Aug. 30 with an 18-6 win against James Logan. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Lions were again victorious, this time 18-4 over Vintage High School.

This season’s team has a lot of turnover from the team that won the BVAL championship last year. But thanks to the incoming players developing faster than expected and the continued strong play of returning players, coach Jack Doria has come away from the early season practices and matches feeling good about the look of the team. 

