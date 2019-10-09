California State Parks released today a list of park units being affected by red flag warnings and PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).
The state park units impacted include the following:
Calaveras Big Trees State Park: Open but services may be limited. Visitor center may close.
Columbia State Historic Park: Open but services may be limited. Park exhibits at Columbia are open, but businesses within the park are closed.
Lake Oroville State Recreation Area: Visitor center is closed until further notice.
Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park: Visitor center and museum are closed. Park remains open.
Mount Diablo State Park: The park may be closed if red flag warnings conditions warrant.
Mount Tamalpais State Park: All lands, paths, roads, buildings and grounds within the park, north of Panoramic Highway, are closed to vehicle traffic.
Shasta State Historic Park: The Courthouse Museum is closed.
Sierra District park units: Some park units are experiencing service reductions, but parks remain open. The park units are located in the Grass Valley and Lake Tahoe areas, and Plumas, Alpine and Mono counties.
Weaverville Joss House and William B. Ide Adobe state historic parks: Visitor centers are closed until further notice.
You can view a map of park units here. California State Parks will be providing updates as they become available on any further closures or reopenings.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has activated the State Operations Center to provide assistance in support of the PSPS in dozens of counties throughout California. Visit www.caloes.ca.gov for information about emergency preparedness and follow them on Facebook @CaliforniaOES and Twitter @Cal_OES. Follow PG&E @PGE4Me for the latest PSPS updates and information on community resource centers. These centers are providing restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air conditioning.
