A new exhibit, Living Large, will open at the Bankhead Gallery on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and run through early March.
The exhibit features large-format, two-dimensional works that revel in lush abstracts from seascapes, nature and figurative images, to non-representational works that celebrate "joie de vivre." The exhibit showcases artists from across the Bay Area and features media as varied as the artists themselves including oil, acrylic, pour media, photography and mixed media.
A solo exhibit, Sea Change, by award-winning Livermore artist Linda Ryan will be featured in the Founder’s Room within the Bankhead Gallery. A retrospective of her work from figurative to more recent seascapes, Sea Change is a visual catalog of Ryan’s journey through different media to capture light, movement, force and nature. A local arts advocate for almost two decades, Ryan was instrumental in starting ArtWalk Livermore and the Bothwell Arts Center before returning in recent years to a focus on her own art. She was awarded an Alameda County Arts Commission Arts Leadership Award in 2014.
Sea Change chronicles the development of Ryan’s unique pour painting process. Previously known for her abstract figuratives, in 2012 she was given a sample of Liquitex pouring medium, which led to years of exploration and study. A 2017 to 2018 Mendocino Artist in Residence program helped her develop the unique layering process that now characterizes her signature works.
“Motion and energy have been my artistic fascination since I first found voice in paint,” says Ryan. “Recent developments in pour painting, combined with a lifelong love of the sea, have melded into a passion for creating works about the ocean.” The new pouring medium allowed her to create a luminescence in her works that she had been trying for a decade to achieve using gels. Mastering the difficult-to-control pour medium has given Ryan the ability to translate what she sees as earth’s treasure, the Pacific Ocean with its tidepools, coastal rock formations and endless surf, into treasures of art.
Living Large and Sea Change will be on display in the Bankhead Gallery, located in the lobby of the theater at 2400 First St. in Livermore, from Jan. 8 through March 2. It is free and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and for ticketed patrons during performances. An opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. offers the opportunity to view the works and meet the artists. A free closing reception will be held in conjunction with Art & Wine Intertwined on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with wine tasting, live music and refreshments.
