Local cities to host cooling centers to cope with heat wave

Several local cities have announced plans to host cooling centers over Labor Day weekend in response to a heat wave that is expected to last through Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Brentwood, Antioch and Oakley each posted information to social media about their cooling centers.
The Brentwood Community Center as a cooling center beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Community Center, located at 35 Oak Street, will be open to those looking to escape the heat from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Nick Rodriguez Community Center (213 F St, Antioch) and the Antioch Community Center (4703 Lone Tree Wy, Antioch) as cooling centers Saturday, Sept. 3 through Tuesday, Sept. 6 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Oakley Recreation Center (1250 O'Hara Ave) will be open as a cooling center Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
The cooling centers are a result of an excessive heat warning issued for East Contra Costa County by the National Weather Service.
The weather service said temperatures in the Delta and East County are forecast to top 100 degrees for three days over the weekend – Saturday through Monday, the holiday. Temperatures could reach 105 to 110 degrees. Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with area temperatures expected to hover around 110.
