East County residents Derek Dammeyer and Mikayla Beasley have teamed up to create a book to help children learn basic strategies to cope with anxiety.
Dammeyer, a school psychologist at Bristow Middle School and author of “Wendell the Wizard,” was originally inspired by the students he counsels.
“In my profession, I end up counseling a lot of different types of students,” he said. “When I was working at the elementary level, one of the first things that I started recognizing was the increased need for basic counseling services for kids all the way down to first grade for anxiety.”
Dammeyer said when he went in search of age-appropriate materials to help his students, he found nothing, prompting him to write something to fill the gap.”
Once he had his coping strategies on paper, he began to look for an illustrator to bring his words to life. Through his wife, a counselor for the Liberty Union High School District, Dammeyer connected with Alisha Douglass, coordinator for Liberty High School’s Public Art and Design Academy (PADA). She in turn introduced him to Beasley, then a student at Liberty, and her artwork.
Beasley had ambitions to be an illustrator and leapt at the opportunity to collaborate with Dammeyer.
“I just thought it was a really good subject I was able to relate to, and I thought it would be a great idea and a great opportunity,” Beasley said of the project. “Also, it’s about magic and I’m kind of a nerd about that. It was about anxiety and it had magic, so I thought it had to be fate.”
Beasley is currently attending Los Medanos College, and hopes to transfer to a four-year university next fall. Her goal is to major in illustration and continue brining life to others’ stories.
“I love (Wendell the Wizard), she said. “I don’t think I would have done anything differently, and I love how it turned out. I think the art style I gave it really matches with what the story has to offer. I love the book and I hope everyone else will, as well.”
Once Dammeyer and Beasley had completed their work, Dammeyer turned his attention to his next hurdle - publishing. To get his book to the public, he self-published through Amazon, where paperback and eBook versions of his book are now available.
“I can’t wait to see if people are able to get it into their classrooms, that was my hope,” Dammeyer said. “This is a book I can easily see teachers at the elementary level reading to their classes, starting a conversation ... I see a need for this, and I just want to get it out to as many places as I can.”
Before becoming a school psychologist, Dammeyer worked as a peace officer at a juvenile corrections facility. While working with the young people at the facility, Dammeyer noticed that many challenges arose when students didn’t feel a connection to their schools. He felt driven to go to the source of the problem, to a place where he could have a direct impact on the lives of kids who needed to feel supported and hopefully prevent them from ending up in a corrections center.
This drive pushed him toward a career as a school psychologist, which has been his calling for almost a decade. Over the years, he has worked with all ages from kindergarten to high school.
“Wendell the Wizard” is available on amazon.com.
