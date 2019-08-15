Mayors throughout the Bay Area called for the California Legislature to move Assembly Bill 18 by Assemblymember Marc Levine, D-Marin County, before adjournment next month.
Mayors Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft of Alameda, Jesse Arreguin of Berkeley, Libby Schaaf of Oakland, Tom Butt of Richmond, London Breed of San Francisco and Sam Liccardo of San Jose joined the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the California chapters of the Brady Campaign in supporting AB 18.
AB 18 would impose a statewide excise tax of $25 on handgun and semiautomatic rifle sales in California. Additional planned amendments will add an excise tax to bullets sold in the state, directing revenue to the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program (CalVIP). CalVIP supports violence intervention and prevention activities, giving preference to programs shown to be most effective at reducing violence and to applicants in cities or regions disproportionately affected by violence.
“Gun violence traumatizes our communities long after the bullets have been fired,” Schaaf said. “I support Assemblymember Levine’s AB 18 because it funds violence prevention programs like Ceasefire that are proven to reduce gun violence, and it gives young men and women the support they deserve and need.”
AB 18 was approved by the Assembly Public Safety and Revenue and Taxation committees earlier this year. Co-authored by seven legislators from throughout the state, AB 18’s firearm and bullet tax would create an ongoing revenue stream to support programs designed to reduce gun violence and is pending action in the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
