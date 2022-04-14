After the special election held on April 5, former Suisun City Mayor Lori Wilson has been sworn in as District 11’s new Assemblymember. The position was left vacant after former Assemblymember Jim Frazier resigned in late December 2021.
Wilson’s was the only name to appear on the ballot. However Republican Erik Elness of Brentwood declared his intent to run as a certified write-in candidate a week before the special election. By the time polls closed on Election Day, Wilson had 97% of the votes. Results were not expected to be officially certified until April 14, but state law allows for a pre-certification oath of office.
“Thank you to the voters of Assembly District 11 for your confidence and trust. I am deeply humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to serve our communities in the state Assembly,” Wilson said. “From constituents who need help with state services, to challenges like rising homelessness, climate change, and keeping our neighborhoods and communities safe, I promise to work every day to deliver results for our communities, and to be a relentless advocate for every person who lives in our district.”
Wilson’s 2018 win in Suisun City’s mayoral race made her the first Black woman to serve as mayor in a Solano County city, according to her website. Prior to that, she served 6 years as vice mayor in Suisun City. During her time in office, she was instrumental in initiatives that brought housing, jobs, and diversity to Suisun City, according to her website Before taking office, Wilson was vice chair on the Suisun City Parks & Recreation Commission and was founding president of the Suisun City Community Services Foundation, along with being a founding member of WIP (Women in the Pipeline) Solano, a non-partisan organization formed to inspire more women to become visionary leaders in Solano County.
According to Wilson’s website, she has already been appointed to the state’s Accountability and Administrative Review Committee, the Appropriations Committee, the Banking and Finance Committee, and the Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee. Speaker of the Assembly Anthony Rendon also appointed Wilson as Assistant Majority Whip.
Wilson received a glowing endorsement from Frazier, who said, “Mayor Lori Wilson is far and away the best candidate to take over representing the people of the 11th Assembly District. She has my full and unqualified support. I am confident that she has all the skills to keep driving the district forward with her exceptional experience, smart leadership instincts, and unmatched financial background. Mayor Wilson is a public servant we can all depend on, and I’m honored to support her for the district I’ve passionately served for almost a decade.”
Wilson will complete the remainder of Frazier’s term, which concludes at the end of 2022. But she already plans to run in June’s primary election in an attempt to be re-elected for a full, two-year Assembly term. In June, she will take on Vacaville resident and self-proclaimed moderate-to-conservative candidate Jenny Callison.
State Assembly district lines are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The 2021 redistricting sees Brentwood and Antioch join Assembly District 7, while Oakley, Bethel Island, Knightsen, Byron, and Discovery Bay remain part of Assembly District 11.
For more information on Wilson, visit here
