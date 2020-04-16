As members of an academic institution, the Los Medanos College community is used to tests.
But delivering classes and support services remotely amid a pandemic was an exercise nobody had tackled — until now.
The Pittsburg school, with its satellite Brentwood campus, transitioned an estimated 23,000 courses — 88% of its classes — and all of its student support services to the virtual world over about six days in March.
“It wasn’t like we had to start cold, but it was still quite a transition, as you can imagine, for people to go from face-to-face instruction to whatever forms they could,” said Los Medanos College President Bob Kratochvil.
Instructors are leaning on video conferencing software and the college’s own digital learning management platform to carry out operations, while student-support service personnel are using similar methods, in addition to the telephone and other online tools, to address student needs.
The college has also made available an array of student, faculty and employee resources on its website. A quick-response virtual chat window is available for direct inquires.
Student Hugo Calderon said the change is especially hard for students who naturally benefit from classroom instruction.
“The type of student I am, I benefit from being in an actual classroom and surrounded by actual students,” he said. “It’s a different atmosphere, a different environment. It changes the mindset a lot.”
Without available computers or other required technology to academically survive, about 70 students and some faculty members were initially halted. But college staff deployed equipment to instructors and also purchased an initial 50 Chromebooks for students, with more on the way, Kratochvil said.
Additional challenges are posed by lab assignments and hands-on fields of study, such as automotive and appliance repair. However, instructors are finding creative ways to carry out their mission by creating their own educational videos or borrowing premade materials.
“It’s hard to do everything remotely, like trying to show someone how to do a brake job just by doing videos,” Kratochvil said.
Marie Arcidiacono Kaufman, communication studies and speech department chair, agrees the switch has been challenging, but she said everyone is making the best of the unforeseen circumstances.
The district offered educators the Becoming an Effective Online Instructor course, in which she enrolled.
“That course started on March 2, so I had roughly two weeks of information to work with when the transition happened,” she said. “Let me tell you, those two weeks of information from the class were so helpful. However, even with those elements in place, going from face-to-face to fully online in a short period of time provided challenges and questions: How do I best preserve the integrity of my course? How do I best provide content and contact with students? How do I best support students and fellow faculty members as a department chair? I have learned a lot in a very short amount of time! Fortunately, our distance education committee has been providing countless resources for faculty to review, and my department has done a great job sharing our best tips, practices and assignments for teaching online.”
The technological transition was complicated by its swift six-day implementation, hastened by rapidly evolving pandemic-induced societal changes.
District officials, in conjunction with on-campus faculty and union leadership groups, decided on March 12 to move all lecture-based classes to remote instruction.
The school’s distance education committee and online and distance-education faculty experts led the charge to complete virtual operations. After classes were canceled on March 16 and 17 to transition student- and instructional-support services online, remote operations commenced on March 18.
Student Elisa Sosa said everyone is learning to adapt.
“Adjusting to classes online is hard in itself but especially hard when you’re learning along with your professors how each class is going to be held,” she said. “For most of the professors, it’s their first time having a fully online class, so things can get a bit rocky. It’s a learning process for all of us.”
Kratochvil said college officials are trying to ease the conversion by calling and surveying students to address any hurdles that arise.
“We are doing the best we can to provide the services students have expressed interest in,” Kratochvil said.
College officials confirmed that summer classes will be exclusively online, but the status of fall courses is yet to be decided.
The school has also not decided if or how it will hold its graduation ceremony, scheduled for May 22.
For more information on the college, or to view its new virtual setup, visit https://www.losmedanos.edu/.
