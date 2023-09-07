LUHSD high schools to restrict student attendance at football games, again

Photo courtesy Heritage High School

The Liberty Union High School District announced new policies on Wednesday regarding student attendance at the local football games.

According to an email sent to families of students from Heritage High School by athletic director Nate Smith, the LUHSD is implementing the policies for the upcoming football games this fall that will once again restrict student attendance at the games to only the host and the opponent, starting Friday. Paying parents of players are still allowed to attend games.

“I want to make all of you aware of some new policies within our school district, and other schools in our league, which could potentially impact plans to attend local sporting events,” Smith said in the email.

