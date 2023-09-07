The Liberty Union High School District announced new policies on Wednesday regarding student attendance at the local football games.
According to an email sent to families of students from Heritage High School by athletic director Nate Smith, the LUHSD is implementing the policies for the upcoming football games this fall that will once again restrict student attendance at the games to only the host and the opponent, starting Friday. Paying parents of players are still allowed to attend games.
“I want to make all of you aware of some new policies within our school district, and other schools in our league, which could potentially impact plans to attend local sporting events,” Smith said in the email.
“Both Freedom and Liberty have now implemented policies for their football games which will restrict student attendance to only the host school and their opponent. For example, this Friday at Liberty, only Liberty and Will C. Wood students will be admitted to the game; this Friday at Freedom, only Freedom and Vanden students will be admitted to the game. Similar policies have already been in place at Antioch and Deer Valley. These policies are ongoing for the remainder of this season and until noted otherwise.”
In the email sent from Liberty, they say that tickets have to be bought online via GoFan, and that minors are not allowed from non-participating schools without a paying adult. There will be a list of Liberty students on a non-participation list that will not be allowed to enter as well and student IDs will be checked upon entry to the games.
Smith’s email to the families of Heritage did not say whether last week’s incident in which former teacher Carlos Hurtado ran onto the track and eventually got arrested during the football game played any role in the new restrictions, although LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta said it does not.
According to Volta, the schools are having issues with non-students going to games with no interest in the game itself, he said in an email to The Press.
“This has nothing to do with what happened at Heritage,” Volta said. “Freedom and Liberty personnel had some interactions with non-students last week that made them revert back to last year’s rules.”
Liberty also sent a similar email out to their families that detailed their attendance rules, again bringing back the same restrictions that they had last year.
“They want to provide the best atmosphere for their families and their guest schools to enjoy what is happening on the field by all of our student participants,” Volta told The Press.
The other schools in the Bay Valley Athletic League have similar attendance policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.