Eric Volta, superintendent, Liberty Union High School District, issued a letter to staff and families in response to Contra Costa County's predicted change in COVID-19 status and the possibility of schools reopening as soon as October. The following is his statement in its entirety.
Dear Team LUHSD,
Earlier this week, the data in the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy”, showed that Contra Costa took a step closer to moving from the Widespread or Purple category to the Substantial or Red category. If the number of positive tests continues to drop or even stay the same, schools in our county could reopen without a waiver in the hybrid model as soon as October 13. In LUHSD, with the agreements we have made with our labor partners, the soonest we could reopen would be October 28. Because the conversation is now starting, I made the attached recommendation to the Board regarding the reopening of our schools last night.
In short, to balance the physical safety of our employees and students with the academic, social, and emotional health of our students and staff, I recommended to the Board that we set a return date of January 12, or the first A day of the second week of the second semester. The Board will consider this recommendation at the October 21 Board Meeting.
By waiting until January, our site leaders will be able to solicit ideas from their leadership groups on site regarding the reopening and the hybrid schedule. We will also have the time to take the necessary administrative measures to welcome our students.
Thank you for all of the hard work you are putting into serving the young adults of Far East County.
Eric L. Volta
Superintendent, Liberty Union High School District
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.