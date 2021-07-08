Earthquake
REGIONAL A magnitude-4.8 earthquake near Farmington struck at 3:50 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Farmington is 44 miles east of Brentwood. There are reports that the quake was felt as far away as Santa Clara. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

