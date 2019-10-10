Contra Costa County Public Works will perform work along the shoulder of the eastbound lane of Marsh Creek Road, approximately 0.3 miles west of its intersection with Morgan Territory Road, now through Oct. 31, weather permitting.
The public works department’s contractor will repair a sinkhole along the shoulder of Marsh Creek Road. Traffic may be affected by temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Drivers can expect delays of approximately five minutes.
A changeable message sign and other construction signs will be placed in advance of the construction activities.
