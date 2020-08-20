There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but we can’t forget the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.
The decennial Census is mandated by the Constitution to determine the number of Representatives each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. Census data ensure political representation reflects the U.S. population and is the foundation of our representative democracy.
The Census is also used to determine the distribution of billions of dollars for the next decade. It is estimated that for every person missed, state and local agencies lose $2,000 per year.
For more information, visit https://2020census.gov.
