The Makers Boulevard, a market that features local makers, artists, designers, and small businesses, will celebrate one year in business on Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m.-noon in downtown Brentwood.
To mark the occasion, The Makers Boulevard will be giving back 100% of the proceeds earned from their makers and small business raffle, currently valued at more than $2,500, will go to Brentwood residents Cassie and David Smith, whose son, Luca, 3, was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Visitors to the market that features more than 50 small businesses can redeem one complimentary raffle ticket per person, and participate in the fundraiser by stopping by The Makers Boulevard information booth at the corner of Second and Oak streets. Ticket pricing is as follows: $10 for 2 tickets, $20 for 5 tickets; $30 for 10 tickets, $40 for 15 tickets, $50 for 20 tickets. Winners do not have to be present to win but must be local residents to claim the prize.
The monthly market that takes on Oak Street between Second and Third streets was launched in June of 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to provide local makers and small businesses the opportunity to share their creations and ideas with the community. The market offers attendees a community-driven experience that features one-of-a-kind artisan creations, live music, kids' activities, giveaways, and photo opportunities.
This Saturday's market will feature
-- A Soiree Love photo opportunity, in collaboration with Cali Cake Moms.
-- A Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet and greet from 10:30 a.m. - noon
-- Live music by Margaret Niles from 9 a.m. - noon
-- Free mini treats for 50 shoppers provided by Sip & Scoop California
-- Free face painting and glitter tattoos from 9 a.m. - noon.
To make a donation to Brentwood residents Cassie and David Smith, whose son, Luca, 3, was recently diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.