Deer Valley High School has acknowledged the Wave Mission Team for its three years’ support of their gardening program for their special needs students. The Wave Mission Team – which provides various services for disadvantaged groups throughout Contra Costa and Alameda counties, including veterans, disabled individuals and foster families – has donated vegetables, herbs, plants, flowers, solar lights, umbrellas and greenhouse equipment. The donations enabled the gardening program to purchase tables and benches, and the veggies provided food for the school’s culinary program.
