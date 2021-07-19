A man was arrested Sunday by Oakley police after deploying a Taser device after the suspect struggled.
At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 5500 block of Bridgehead Road. The reporting party advised that there appeared to be an adult male looking into vehicles, the business has had a recent history of thefts from vehicles. Upon their arrival, they located the suspect, Paul Muscat, 34, of Richmond, seated in a vehicle. A records check revealed that the vehicle Muscat was seated in was stolen out of San Leandro. Officers ordered him out of the vehicle and he became combative, arming himself with a knife. Muscat was also reaching around inside the vehicle in an apparent search for something. Officers deployed their Taser devices at Muscat and were able to safely take him into custody. He was taken for medical treatment and eventually booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.
It was later discovered that the item Muscat was reaching for was a handgun, which had been reported stolen out of Livermore. Additionally, illegal narcotics, burglary tools, and stolen property were also located inside the vehicle. Muscat is a convicted felon with a two decade history of violence, weapons violations, theft, and attempted murder. In addition to resisting arrest.
