Brentwood police announced today that a Redondo Beach man has been arrested in connection with the suspected robbery of Fremont Bank on Sand Creek Road on Dec. 14.
Manhattan Beach police arrested 50-year-old Gino Ciaschetti on Dec.15. The vehicle Ciaschetti was in matched the description of the one fleeing the Brentwood bank a day earlier, police said.
Brentwood police used surveillance footage from the bank to identify Ciaschetti as the suspect, authorities said. Clothing believed to have been worn during the robbery was also found in the vehicle when it was pulled over by Manhattan Beach police, police said.
Brentwood police investigators took custody of Ciaschetti on Dec. 18, and the Costa County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with one felony count of robbery.
According to police, Ciaschetti has been booked into county jail and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Brentwood police believe Ciaschetti did not act alone, and the investigation is ongoing.
Ciaschetti, allegedly disguised with a medical mask, glasses, hat and gloves, is believed to have approached an employee inside the bank at about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 14. He presented a note demanding cash and a bank employee turned over an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police again encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Jeffrey Agostinho at 925-809-7911. All callers may remain anonymous, police said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.