A violent domestic dispute sent a woman to the hospital, and led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Stockton man by officers from the Oakley Police Department, Friday, Nov. 22.
The man, identified as Michael Solomon by Oakley Police Chief Eric Christensen, initially refused to leave the home on the 300 block of Barn Dance Way. Officers from the Oakley and Antioch police departments made their way inside and took him into custody.
The woman involved, who was not identified, was visiting Solomon from out of town. According to Christensen, the two got into an argument that led to domestic violence. Solomon then refused to let the woman leave the house. Sometime later, she escaped and police were called.
Michael Solomon, a 28-year-old man from Stockton, was taken into custody after a heavily armed contingent of officers from the Oakley and Antioch police departments and Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office deputies converged on the 300 block of Barn Dance Way in Oakley, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. According to Oakley Police Chief Eric Christensen, the arrest was the result of a domestic dispute that sent a woman to the hospital. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
“Our original call for service was a woman running down the street dressed only in a shirt with a knife with blood on it,” said Christensen. “That was the original call.”
After Oakley police arrived on scene, they interviewed the woman and attempted to make contact with Solomon, who refused to surrender. Officers cordoned off the block and took up positions outside the house with their weapons drawn. Antioch police arrived with a K-9 unit and a drone operator.
“Because of the drone, we were actually able to see into the back bedroom,” said Christensen. “He came to see what the noise was. When he was upstairs in the second-floor bedroom, the officers were able to make entry to the garage because we had the homeowner’s code to get the garage door open. He wasn’t necessarily compliant with what needed to happen, but things got taken care of.”
Solomon, wearing only shorts and a t-shirt, appeared calm as he was placed into the back of a police cruiser. He was transported to the Oakley police headquarters for questioning before being transferred to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking.
The woman was seen by paramedics and transported to a hospital for further treatment. Her condition is unknown, but Christensen said it did not appear that she had been stabbed.
