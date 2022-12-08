Man charged in restaurant attack

The District Attorney’s Office charged a Hayward man with three felonies on Dec. 7 in connection with a Nov. 12 assault at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. The incident resulted in the loss of the victim’s right eye.
Isaac White-Carter, 20, was identified as the assailant during an investigation by Antioch police with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, according to a Dec. 5 press release by Antioch police.
U.S. Marshals with the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested White-Carter in Hayward and turned him over to Antioch detectives on Dec. 5. He was arrested on suspicion of the felony charges of mayhem and aggravated assault causing great bodily injury.
The incident took place on the evening of Nov. 12 at the Habit Burger Grill on Mahogany Way, according to the press release from the district attorney.
“The victim, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, was trying to protect a relative of another co-worker from being bullied by Isaac White-Carter,” it states. “While Palomera was attempting to defuse the situation, White-Carter punched Palomera several times in the face. The force of the blows caused an irreparable injury to her eye. She was taken to a local hospital where doctors attempted to save her eye, but the damage was too severe.”
If convicted by a jury, White-Carter could face a maximum sentence of almost 11 years in state prison, according to the press release. His bail is $215,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.