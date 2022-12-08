Man charged in restaurant attack

WHITE-CARTER

The District Attorney’s Office charged a Hayward man with three felonies on Dec. 7 in connection with a Nov. 12 assault at the Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. The incident resulted in the loss of the victim’s right eye.

Isaac White-Carter, 20, was identified as the assailant during an investigation by Antioch police with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, according to a Dec. 5 press release by Antioch police.

U.S. Marshals with the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested White-Carter in Hayward and turned him over to Antioch detectives on Dec. 5. He was arrested on suspicion of the felony charges of mayhem and aggravated assault causing great bodily injury.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription