Ray Shaquil Reeves, 29, has been charged with multiple felony counts in his connection to a collision that led to the death of a 12-year-old boy and injury to his two siblings in Antioch on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.
Reeves was booked into the Martinez Detention Center Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to a press release from Antioch Police. Reeves faces five assault with a deadly weapon charges and a manslaughter charge in connection with the collision.
At 3:23 p.m. on Sept. 16, the Antioch Police and Con Fire emergency personnel arrived at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way after receiving reports of a major vehicle collision with injuries. Two of the children were located and determined to be in critical condition, and the third child was located after life-saving measures began.
