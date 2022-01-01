A solo driver was taken into custody following a collision with an electric pole on the 2500 block of Camino Diablo in Byron, Calif., January 1, 2022. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by CHP. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
A man appeared to escape injury after crashing his car into a power pole on the 2500 block of Camino Diablo in Byron Saturday afternoon.
The unidentified man, who declined medical treatment, crashed his vehicle into the pole, knocking it and associated lines to the ground, shortly after 2 p.m, authorities said.
The man was seen being put in handcuffs and later placed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle, but an officer on scene declined to state why the man was taken into custody.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash’s cause remains under investigation, although the on-scene officer did say drugs and or alcohol might be a factor.
The vehicle’s driver, the lone occupant of the car, told fire crews that he was traveling eastbound on Camino Diablo when he hit a bump in the road and ended up in the field, said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Steve Carter.
The power pole and associated lines fell onto a private property on Camino Diablo, although Pacific Gas and Electric crews were on scene shortly after the incident occurred to address the damage.
Camino Diablo remained open through the duration of the incident.
