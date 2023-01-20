From staff reports
ANTIOCH—An unidentified man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the parking lot of an Antioch McDonald’s on Friday, Jan. 19.
Antioch police received multiple calls just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening that a man had entered the McDonald’s located at 4440 Lone Tree Way suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release by the department. Lifesaving measures were implemented at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital. The man’s name, age and other identifying information were not made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.