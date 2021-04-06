An Oakley man was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek after he was stabbed multiple times by his son Monday night, April 5.
Officers from the Oakley Police Department (OPD) and deputies from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a disturbance on the 100 block of Danvers Court shortly after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 55-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times. According to Sgt. Rick Grubaugh, the man’s adult son, who is diagnosed as autistic, is believed to have been the assailant.
Grubaugh stated that the altercation began as a disagreement over a cell phone and escalated when the son grabbed several kitchen knives and attacked his father.
Police in Oakley, Calif. respond to a late evening, Monday, April 5 incident of a 55-year-old Summer Lake resident stabbed by his adult son, following a disagreement over a cell phone.
The victim was reportedly in stable condition and was expected to survive.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported, by ground to Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez where he was treated for lacerations to his hands. Grubaugh said he expected the suspect to be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and charged in the assault.
The OPD investigation into the incident is ongoing.
