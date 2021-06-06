Firefighters were called to remove an incapacitated man from the roof of a Brentwood business Saturday night, June 5.
The incident was reported shortly after 9 p.m.
“Engine 52 had a report of a person on a roof at 8157 Brentwood Boulevard,” said Battalion Chief Jeff Burris of the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. “On their arrival, they found an adult male who was incapacitated on the roof.”
The man was unable to get off the roof by himself, and a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District ladder truck from Antioch was called to the scene to assist with the rescue.
“When the truck arrived on scene, they put him in a Stokes basket, set up a lowering system and lowered him to the ground safely,” Burris said.
The patient was then transported to Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center.
It is unclear how the man gained access to the roof or why he was up there.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this report
