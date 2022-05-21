A man was seriously injured and the horse he was riding died after the pair were struck by a vehicle on Delta Road and Pastor Lane in Knightsen late Friday night, May 20.
The man, believed to be in his mid-20's, was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries after the 9:50 p.m. incident, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle’s driver will face any charges.
-Check back for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.