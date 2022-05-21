Police lights

A man was seriously injured and the horse he was riding died after the pair were struck by a vehicle on Delta Road and Pastor Lane in Knightsen late Friday night, May 20.

The man, believed to be in his mid-20's, was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with major injuries after the 9:50 p.m. incident, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle’s driver will face any charges.

-Check back for updates

