An altercation between two adult males on the 4400 block of Windsweep Road, Bethel Island, Calif., resulted in one combatant stabbing the other party with an X-Acto knife, Friday, April 22, 2022. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)
One man was stabbed during an altercation on Windsweep Road on Bethel Island shortly before 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 22.
The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office took the unidentified suspect into custody after a short search, according to emergency responders on the scene.
“It looks like it was an altercation between two males, and one male either sliced or stabbed the other male with what looks like an X-Acto knife,” said Fire Captain Ryan Pesonen. “It looks like probably minor injuries. It doesn’t look too bad.”
Initial reports stated that the victim was bleeding profusely from the chest. Additional support, including a medical helicopter was added to the call, but when East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Engine 59 arrived on scene, firefighters found the victim’s condition to be less severe than initially thought.
No other information on the suspect or victim was immediately disclosed.
-Check back for updates.
