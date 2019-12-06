A 56-year-old Brentwood man was stabbed during an assault in downtown Brentwood Thursday night, Dec. 5, but is expected to survive his wounds.
Charged in the attack was Daniel Singrin, a 25-year-old man also from Brentwood.
Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the Brentwood Police Department said that officers were called to the 500 block of First Street. Upon their arrival they found the victim, who had suffered three stab wounds in the course of a physical altercation with the suspect. O’Grodnick said the victim knew the assailant.
Singrin fled the scene on foot prior to officers’ arrival, but was later apprehended less than a mile from the crime scene. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds.
The Brentwood police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Officer Goold at 925-809-7911.
