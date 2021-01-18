BART police are investigating a stabbing that took place at the Brentwood Park and Ride on Walnut Boulevard in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. According to an East Contra Costa Fire Protection District incident report, the victim was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with a stab wound to his upper torso. Brentwood police are assisting in the search for the assailant. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
BART police are investigating the stabbing of a man at the Park and Ride on the 4000 block of Walnut Boulevard in Brentwood around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
An incident report provided by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District states that a male victim suffered a stab wound to the upper torso. First aid was administered by officers from the Brentwood Police Department until firefighters and paramedics arrived. The victim was flown by medical helicopter from the incident scene to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. His condition is unknown at this time.
Because the incident took place on BART property, responsibility for the investigation rests with the BART Police Department. However, officers from the Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident and were assisting with the investigation. A representative from the Brentwood Police Department said that officers were searching for a suspect in the assault, but no further information was available.
This is the second stabbing to take place in Brentwood since the start of new year. On Jan. 9, Brian A. Bickman, 37, died of multiple stab wounds during an altercation at a home on the 800 block of Dainty Avenue. The assailant was identified by Brentwood police as the victim’s juvenile son. He was booked into juvenile hall in Martinez and charged with murder.
