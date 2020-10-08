A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck was flown to a trauma center from the Bethel Island location where he was treated by first responders Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2020.
According to an incident report released by the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), the incident is under investigation by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is yet available regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
The incident on Riverview Road was reported at 4:13 p.m. A medical helicopter was called to the scene and firefighters established a landing zone just north of the post office on Bethel Island Road. STARR3, the helicopter operated by the Sheriff’s Office, was also circling the location.
After the victim was transported to the landing zone, he was flown to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with a possible spinal cord injury as indicated in the ECCFPD incident report.
This is a developing situation and the story will be updated as new information becomes available.
