Antioch police are investigating what they called an “attempted homicide” on Dec. 26.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Clayburn Road after receiving a call regarding a fight in which someone had been stabbed, according to a police press release. The victim was found suffering from wounds to his upper body and head and was taken to a local hospital. The man, whose identity police are calling “confidential,” is expected to survive.
The suspect, Jesus Martinez Perez, was found by police in the front yard of another home on the same street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a stab wound on his right hand. He will be booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the release.
