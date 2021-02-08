A man is missing after fire destroyed a boat in Bethel Island Marina on the 400 block of Riverview Place in Bethel Island, Sunday night, Feb. 7.
According to Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD), an adult male believed to have been living upon the boat could not be located after the blaze broke out around 10 p.m. A vehicle thought to belong to the man was found in the marina parking lot.
Fire gutted the boat, but it did not sink. It was, however, too severely damaged to be boarded and thoroughly searched. ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said that the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff intends to pull the boat from the water and conduct a search Monday.
“The boat was fully involved when the first engine company arrived on scene,” said Auzenne. “They were able to extinguish the fire, but it is completely burned out. The hull is intact, so it is still floating.”
Flames damaged the roof of the dock, but they did not spread to the dock or any other boats. Fire crews from Oakley and Brentwood were on scene for approximately two and a half hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
this is a developing story, updates will be posted as new information becomes available.
