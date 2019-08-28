On the afternoon of Tuesday, August 27, the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff's Marine Patrol Unit continued their search for a missing boater in Indian Slough. The boater was reported missing on Sunday, August 25, around 2:18 a.m.
According to reports, two men were fishing on an inflatable raft at Indian Slough when their raft apparently had a malfunction. One of the men swam to shore, but the other person was unaccounted for.
At approximately 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Marine Patrol Deputies were dispatched to a floating private dock behind a residence on the 200 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard for a report of a body in the water.
Deputies arrived on scene and recovered the body. The body was turned over to the Coroner’s Division.
The Coroner’s Division later identified the recovered body as 34-year-old Efren Cruz-Rodriguez of Oakland. An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning. The cause of death is listed as drowning.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol Unit at (925) 427-8507.
