The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke from the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg through Monday as the smoke is expected to continue to spread over Pittsburg, Antioch, Oakley and Brentwood through the weekend.
Onshore winds during the daytime are expected to disperse smoke, but as winds die down overnight, localized pollution levels may rise during the overnight and early morning hours, the district said Friday on its website. The air quality in some areas is forecast to get worse temporarily as localized pollution might rise, the district said, adding that pollution levels are not expected to exceed the 24-hour national health standard.
The district also has not issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because it says the harmful effects don't reach the dangerous stage, according to its website.
The air quality advisory means that anyone smells smoke, they should protect their health by staying inside with closed doors and windows until the smoke goes away, even with temperatures expected to be in the mid-90s in the Delta region on Saturday.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses, health experts say. Particulate from the smoke can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.
