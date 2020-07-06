Marsha Brown has been selected as the 2019-2020 Rotarian of the Year, the highest honor the Club bestows on a member.
Brown has been a member of the Rotary Club of Brentwood since 2017, when she joined after retiring from serving public school districts in California for 38 years. She is the current membership chair for the club and also serves on the Scholarship Committee. In addition, she heads the 2020-2021 grant committee, which has written a proposal to the Rotary District 5160.
Brown enjoys participating in the many service activities offered by the Club; however, her favorites include Home Team (helping needy seniors with light tasks in their home) and distributing dictionaries to all local third-graders.
Brown, along with her husband Mike Crosby, traveled to India in January with a group of Rotarians to participate in India’s National Immunization Day activities. They had the opportunity to administer polio vaccines to young children in Delhi’s largest slum. They are currently sharing that adventure (via Zoom) with interested Rotary Clubs around the state and the world.
