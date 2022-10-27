Mayor says Roddy Ranch to be a regional park

Mayor Joel Bryant offered a major surprise at the City Council meeting Tuesday night: a pending agreement to transform Roddy Ranch into a regional park.
“I’ve got some exciting news,” Bryant said. “We are going to be able to teach our kids and our grandchildren the value of preserving our wildlands.”
Edward Willis, planner at East Bay Regional Parks (EBRPD), said Wednesday a tentative agreement will be presented to the agency’s board of directors Tuesday, Nov. 1, for their approval. The item was not on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda.
Bryant added Wednesday, “It will be an opportunity for people to see what this area looked like before development hit.”
Willis explained that the 230-acre Roddy Ranch Golf Course closed in 2016 and was purchased by EBRPD from ranchers Jack and Donna Roddy in 2018, with funding from the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy.
Since early 2020, the park agency and the Conservancy have been developing a Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan to transform the former golf course into a new regional park with restored grassland and wetland habitat with public access features such as a staging area, 4 miles of multi-use trails, and picnic sites.
During the planning process, project staff held two online public meetings in 2021 and two on-site public tours in late 2021 and early 2022, and have been receiving input from public officials, residents, and regulatory agencies to ensure that proposed public access is compatible with habitat restoration and protection. Roddy Ranch will be part of the larger future Deer Valley Regional Park, which covers 3,700 acres of land roughly between Round Valley and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserves in East Contra Costa County.
Willis added that the parks board of directors has to approve the plan during their public meeting on Nov. 1, and, afterwards, the Conservancy’s Board must also approve the plan. After final approvals, EBRPD can begin further design and construction work to ready the land for public access; it is expected to take 2-5 years after plan adoption to open the regional park to the public.
The park agency’s website outlines the history of the property: “When rodeo legend Jack Roddy bought 2,300 acres of land in the late 1960s, he built what would become known as Roddy Ranch, stretching from Black Diamond Mines in the northwest to Deer Valley Road in the southeast. As the popularity of golf rose and the communities of Antioch and Brentwood grew in the late 20th century, the Roddy Ranch Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated for the next 16 years, serving thousands of visitors and golf enthusiasts.”
In other actions, the council voted to extend a moratorium for 45 days on business applications for tobacco shops.
Also, Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriguez, spoke out publicly on colleague Jovita Mendoza’s proposal to censure him. Mendoza has yet to reveal the details of her accusations though she has asked staff to study and report on the current censure process.
Rodriguez said Tuesday night, “I have had my integrity questioned … But there is nothing on record that the vice mayor has violated any laws.” He noted that there are no police reports regarding the alleged incident. “I have been very patient.” However, Rodriguez did not make any motion for a future agenda item.
