Mayor says Roddy Ranch to be a regional park

Photo courtesy of East Bay Regional Park District

The former Roddy Ranch property will be protected in a pending agreement to preserve the 230-acre Antioch site as a regional park.

Mayor Joel Bryant offered a major surprise at the City Council meeting Tuesday night: a pending agreement to transform Roddy Ranch into a regional park.

“I’ve got some exciting news,” Bryant said. “We are going to be able to teach our kids and our grandchildren the value of preserving our wildlands.”

Edward Willis, planner at East Bay Regional Parks (EBRPD), said Wednesday a tentative agreement will be presented to the agency’s board of directors Tuesday, Nov. 1, for their approval. The item was not on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda.

