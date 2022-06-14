Rep. Jerry McNerney will be hosting a Consumer Protection Virtual Town Hall on Wednesday, June 15 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the federal agency responsible for stopping unfair, deceptive, and fraudulent business practices. This more than 70% increase from 2020 underscores the rising rates at which Americans are being targeted by scams, as well as the need to stay informed about how to best protect individuals’ personal information.
McNerney will be joined by Karina Layugan, an attorney from the FTC, and Jeff Fitch, a postal Inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, who will answer questions and tell viewers how to recognize and defend yourself against fraud and scams.
To join online, visit https://bit.ly/3aYvbKn. To join by phone, call 669-900-6833; Webinar ID: 843 9670 1257; Passcode: 504800
To submit questions in advance, visit https://bit.ly/3mIsVti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.