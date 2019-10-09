Meals on Wheels Diablo Region (MOWDR) is looking for its new executive director: an experienced, innovative, and compassionate leader to guide MOWDR in their next stage of growth and development to serve seniors throughout Contra Costa County. Applicants are encouraged to apply by Oct. 20.
MOWDR’s mission is to enhance the lives of older adults who have a full range of needs by providing coordinated care, enabling them to live independently and with dignity for as long as possible. With over 50 years of service to Contra Costa County, the organization is well-known for offering high quality services to 6,700 vulnerable older adults annually. MOWDR has a dedicated staff of 49, who work with over 1200 committed volunteers. Trained staff and volunteers make a holistic assessment of our clients’ needs and connect them with a network of support services; ranging from nutrition to social interaction to fall prevention to health and wellness activities. For more information, visit www.mowdiabloregion.org/careers.
