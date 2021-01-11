Impact Diablo Valley Fund at the East Bay Community Foundation has awarded an $80,000 grant to Meals on Wheels (MOW) Diablo Region. These funds will allow MOW Diablo Region to expand its Breakfast Bag program to Bethel Island and Bay Point.
“Our mission is to reduce food insecurity for low-income and homebound seniors,” said Caitlin Sly, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Executive Director. “We are grateful for the support from Impact Diablo Valley Fund and for their commitment to improving lives in the senior community.”
Bethel Island and Bay Point are two of the most needy communities Meals on Wheels Diablo Region serves. The grant makes it possible for MOW Diablo Region’s Breakfast Bag program to deliver a second meal of the day to an additional 40 vulnerable seniors, providing a total of 10,400 breakfast bags to clients who are facing hunger. The bags include nutritious food such as fresh fruits, yogurt, cereal, oatmeal, string cheese, hard boiled eggs, coffee and tea.
MOW Diablo Region’s mission is to improve the overall health of isolated seniors. We help seniors remain independent and live with dignity as long as possible. “The Breakfast Bag program has been a real lifeline for me. It was the answer to getting the food I need and it lets me know that I am not alone in the world,” says Linda, a MOW Diablo Region Breakfast Bag client.
MOW Diablo Region said it appreciates the support of Impact Diablo Valley Fund at the East Bay Community Foundation, which helps to feed vulnerable seniors and bring awareness to the issue of hunger in the community.
