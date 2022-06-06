In response to many seniors who are falling victims to scams, Meals on Wheels Diablo Region will host a free Too Good to Be True: How to Prevent Being Scammed, on Thursday, June 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Zoom.
While anyone can become a victim of scams, seniors are often the number one target. In this free session, attendees can learn different and new techniques that scammers use to prey on people, how to prevent relatives from being victimized, financial and legal recourses, psychological effects of falling victim to scams, and personal stories from which to learn.
This informative program was a result of the agency’s elder abuse counselor seeing an increased number of its clients being scammed.
One client fell victim to scamming and lost over $300,000 to someone who they considered a “friend,” the agency said in a news release.
“We believe that a webinar with expert advice and a live Q&A session for attendees is a great way for us to address the wide range of concerns related to scamming,” said Caitlin Sly, executive director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region.
This webinar will be presented by Kristin Peterson, an assistant vice president of Pacific Service Credit Union and Shirley Krohn, a member of the California Senior Legislature and Sly, executive director of Meals on Wheels Diablo Region.
Although this Zoom session is focused on scamming as it relates to elder abuse, it is open to anyone to attend. To attend, visit https://bit.ly/3H0iniA.
