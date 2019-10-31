After months of divisive community deliberation over a proposed Brentwood urban limit line expansion initiative, voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 5, to settle the debate.
The measure — spearheaded by a group of local developers, including longtime Brentwood farmer and developer Ron Nunn — would move the mark at which urban development must stop, clearing the way for a proposed 815-acre project of up to 2,400 residential units (at least 80% age-restricted, active adult-specific), along with other elements, situated north of Balfour Road, east of Deer Valley Road and west of the Shadow Lakes and Brentwood Hills neighborhoods.
The proposed addition is planned to feature about 555 gross acres of residential elements, 225 acres of open space and 20 acres of commercial and civic features, among other amenities. That includes up to 1,920 age-restricted, active adult homes, roughly 480 market rate units, multiple recreation centers and possibly an outdoor amphitheater, winery, farm-to-table restaurant and bar, and likely 225 estimated acres of permanent agricultural and open-space lands, including vineyards and olive groves. Buildout would likely occur in phases over 20 to 25 years.
The initiative’s creators — Ron Nunn and his family, along with their partners, Matt and Steve Beinke, and others collectively titled Blackhawk Nunn Partners — say the measure will usher in infrastructure improvements, create long-term jobs, spur improved area medical services, protect wide swaths of open space, garner money for schools without adding many students and generate disposable community income, all while offsetting the project’s fire service impact through a memorandum of understanding with the fire district.
“I think we create a high-benefit, low-impact project that somebody else is not going to create on this property,” said Bob Nunn, a member of the development group.
But a large and vocal community contingent is adamant the plan would bring in too many homes, strain city and emergency services, worsen traffic, burden already overcrowded schools and degrade the area’s quality of life.
The development group’s stated benefits of the plan include amendments to American Avenue, Balfour Road and funds to improve the safety of Deer Valley Road; preservation of over 1,700 acres — 425 acres of which sit on, near or around the property; and a signed $11 million memorandum of understanding with the resource-stretched fire district, which includes funding for a new fire station, equipment and personnel, if the initiative is approved.
The planned roadway improvements include continuing American Avenue west and north to reconnect to Balfour Road, creating a continuous loop road; expanding Balfour Road from two to four lanes, in phases, from the existing eastern American Avenue intersection, west to the new western American Avenue intersection, and further expanded into a three-lane, arterial roadway, from the new Balfour Road and American Avenue intersection to Deer Valley Road. The improvements will cost nearly $25,000,000 according to Matt Beinke of Blackhawk Nunn Partners.
On the preservation front, wide areas of land will be protected, including over 1,700 acres of open space — 225 of the 815 onsite acres; another 200 acres near the property, west of Deer Valley Road; and 1,360 acres of open space and recreational trails on the slopes of Mount Diablo.
The measure’s opponents, however, argue that the overarching project is just too big for the community.
“It’s not just (Nunn’s) project over the next 20 years that is going to impact all the services in Brentwood,” Griffin said. “They qualified for the ballot, and now it’s up to us to reject it for a better plan.”
Opponents have also expressed additional concerns, including the market rate housing adding students to already overcrowded schools; the project raising the area’s job-to-housing imbalance, causing irreversible environmental damage; and contributing to air pollution and noise.
An independent analysis concluded the project would add a projected 83 new high school students to the Liberty Union High School District — a district with three high schools, and that, according to the analysis, is already over capacity by approximately 1,318 students.
That same analysis concluded the 155 elementary school students generated by the project would send the Brentwood Union School District approximately 790 elementary school students over capacity. The estimated 58 middle school students generated by the project would leave the middle schools 36 students under capacity.
“Brentwood can either have the benefits and the impacts or the impacts without the benefits,” said Beinke. “Either way this land will be developed whether it’s in Brentwood or Antioch.”
For more information on the Measure L election, visit www.bit.ly/2VMLi1T.
For more information on the measure visit www.yesonlforbrentwood.org. For information from the opposition group, the Alliance for a Better Brentwood, visit www.allianceforabetterbrentwood.org.
