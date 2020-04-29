Measure U renovations have been moving forward in the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) during the past weeks despite the COVID-19 pandemic since public works construction projects have been allowed to continue during the shelter-in-place order.
All three high school sites are getting new buildings and upgrades courtesy of Measure U, a $122 million bond passed by voters in 2016. The first issuance of the bond has covered a culinary classroom at Heritage High School; a football field, increased parking, administration offices, classrooms and an aquatic center at Liberty High School; and a performing arts theater at Freedom High School. Beyond those higher-profile projects, a laundry list of repairs, upgrades and security features are being implemented across the district.
“At this current moment, in general, it’s just going to be nice to improve our campuses,” LUHSD Superintendent Eric Volta said. “This will bring Liberty up much closer to the other sites and equalize our campuses.”
Plans at Liberty called for maintenance and operations, the old bus barn, to be moved to the end of the campus last year to create room for the new pool and increased parking.
“We essentially needed to expand the campus,” Volta said. “By moving transportation over, we were able to expand the parking lot for Liberty students, expand the campus and replace the pool.”
The new football stadium is complete, and a pool is currently under construction. Drivers on Oak Street can see the silhouette of the new pool building that will house the mechanical equipment, restrooms, showers and changing rooms. This project will replace the original pool built in the 1940s in the back of the campus and demolished three years ago when a leak sprung. Volta said the cost of locating and repairing the leak was considerable and the district decided the money would be better spent on a new pool in a different location on campus.
“The aquatics center is the big thing under construction right now,” Liberty Principal Heather Harper said. “The aquatic building itself has walls now, and as for the pool, the hole is dug, they’ve started the interior work and the tiling is being done.”
Liberty will next receive a renovation of the cafeteria, creating a new place for lines to queue and more space for students, followed by new administration and classroom buildings. Harper said she is grateful to the community for making the work possible.
The district intends to commence work on the new administration building and cafeteria this fall.
At Heritage, a new culinary classroom was completed earlier this year, and a teacher hired to create curriculum for a hospitality, tourism and recreation course for the fall. This project was funded in part by Measure U funds and in part by a career technical education (CTE) grant from the California Department of Education. The classroom has an adjoining kitchen and a garden area where students can use hydroponic planters to grow vegetables and herbs.
“The facility is complete, right now we are just ordering the rest of the equipment we would need to begin the course,” Heritage Principal Carrie Wells said. “The course is not just cooking, the three-course model will go into planning, restaurant management and our third course will have an internship.”
Work at Freedom continues on the new performing arts center, scheduled to open in the fall of 2021. Freedom Principal Kelly Manke said the new building brings Freedom’s campus to the same level as Heritage and Liberty, which both have theaters.
“For this community, a performing arts center is a big value add,” Manke said. “To actually be part of a real performing arts center will be a nice opportunity for our students, our families and our community.”
Volta said all projects are currently on schedule and on budget.
The first issuance of the Measure U bond of $62 million has covered the district’s projects thus far. A second issuance will be discussed later this year, but projects have already been listed for those funds, including new classrooms at Heritage and Liberty and an auxiliary gymnasium at Freedom.
For more information on Measure U and planned projects, visit https://ca01001129.schoolwires.net/domain/1673.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.