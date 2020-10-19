Measure X, proposed by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, will assess a countywide 0.5% sales tax to be used for general governmental purposes of Contra Costa County.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass. If this ballot measure becomes effective, the sales tax will be collected on the gross receipts of sales of personal property across the county for a period of 20 years, starting April 1, 2021. The sales tax will not be collected on the sale of food or on other transactions that are exempt from the sales tax under state law.
Contra Costa County anticipates that the sales tax will generate $81 million annually. Sales tax proceeds will be deposited into Contra Costa County’s general fund to be used for general governmental purposes of the county. The Board of Supervisors will determine how the funds will be used.
As a general tax measure, the board is prohibited from specifying how those funds will be disbursed until after the measure’s passage. However, the ballot measure indicates that funds from the sales tax could be used to fund the county hospital and health clinics, law enforcement services, fire and emergency services, early childhood education, and/or social services, among other general governmental purposes. This ballot measure does not restrict the use of sales tax proceeds to specific governmental purposes.
If the sales tax measure becomes effective, Contra Costa County’s annual appropriations limit under Article XIIIB of the California Constitution will be increased by the aggregate total of sales tax proceeds in that year.
Arguments for Measure X: Income loss and growing housing and food insecurities during the current pandemic have crippled the ability of Contra Costa County families to feel secure in meeting their most basic needs. New revenues are now essential to address the needs of Contra Costa residents and families, creating a healthy and safe Contra Costa.
Arguments against Measure X: With many facing pandemic-driven financial hardships, now is not the time for a sales tax increase. Thousands of small businesses closed. Millions of Californians are unemployed. Those still working often are seeing smaller paychecks. Too many people now face impossible choices as they try to pay for food, rent, healthcare, other necessities and taxes.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.