A request for funding submitted by a coalition of Contra Costa County fire chiefs to the Measure X Community Advisory Board (MXCAB) could result in a doubling of the number of fire stations serving East County residents within the next five years.
The request totaled $28.85 million per year to address a range of fire-related needs across the county including wildfire staffing and mitigation, the purchase of a helicopter, improved communication capabilities, training and community risk reduction efforts. The largest line item in the request was $9.8 million to open and operate five stations in the county. Two of those stations would be located in Brentwood. Station 55 in Oakley would be staffed under the plan, and it represents the third East County station.
“The give to East Contra Costa County residents is an additional three stations over a five-year window,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “That’s the goal. Between the components of consolidation and Measure X, they’re the two pieces to make it work.”
The board is expected to make a recommendation to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors (BOS) later this summer as to how tax revenue generated by Measure X should be allocated.
Overwhelmingly approved in the November 2020 election, the tax measure garnered 58.5% of the vote. It established a countywide 0.5% sales tax to be used for general governmental purposes. Since April 1, the tax is collected on the gross receipts of sales of personal property across the county, and the measure will remain in effect for a period of 20 years. The sales tax is not collected on the sale of food or on other transactions that are exempt from the sales tax under state law.
At the time of the vote, the measure was expected to generate approximately $80 million a year for the county’s general fund. Revised estimates now range from $90 - $100 million a year in tax revenue.
Leading up to the November vote, county officials were prohibited from discussing with any specificity how the funds generated by the general tax measure would be used. A Contra Costa County Needs Assessment accompanied the measure and identified the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and programs that address early childhood development and housing assistance among the potential tax-revenue beneficiaries. It also called out the specific need for more ECCFPD resources.
As a general tax measure, there are no statutory requirements as to how the revenue should be spent. The BOS established the 17-member MXCAB to provide direction on spending priorities. Mariana Moore, senior director of Ensuring Opportunity Campaign to End Poverty in Contra Costa, was appointed the board chair during the board’s first meeting in April.
“There was a lot of discussion about how we engage the community, not just in the needs assessment and in the campaign itself, but really as stakeholders going forward in terms of how the funds would be invested,” Moore said. “How can we inform and support the board of supervisors who has the ultimate authority in our general tax measure? How do we bring community input into that in a structured way? That’s what led to the birth of the Measure X Community Advisory Board.”
The MXCAB is currently undertaking a series of 11 weekly meetings with groups advocating for causes including healthcare, homelessness, immigration, agriculture and the arts. The May 19 meeting addressed issues related to community safety and fire protection. Three fire chiefs – Brian Helmick (ECCFPD), Lewis Broschard (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District) and Paige Meyer (San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District Fire) – representing the county’s 10 fire departments made their pitch to the board at that time.
“Having Chief Helmick there as a subject matter expert and being able to answer some of the questions of the advisory committee and specifically as they applied to our situation was extremely valuable,” said Brian Oftedal, president of the ECCFPD Board of Directors. “As far as I’m concerned, we needed to have him there. Having him there was very beneficial. I believe that it helps continue the conversation and keep us top of mind.”
Helmick said that the chiefs opted to address the board with a regional solution rather than having each individual department prepare its own request.
“We, as the countywide executive chiefs, have spent months doing a needs assessment with all of the (fire) agencies in Contra Costa” he said. “Every community’s needs are a little bit different.”
ECCFPD provides fire and rescue services for its 249-square mile service area. It currently operates three stations located in Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay. The district’s strategic plan, released in early 2018, identified a need for three additional stations to provide a level of fire service in line with standards published by the National Fire Protection Association. Incident response times in the district regularly exceed national standards.
Complicating the Measure X conversation is the effort underway to study the probable impacts of consolidating ECCFPD operations with ConFire. The phase one study released late last year indicated that a fourth station could be added and funded into the foreseeable future. A fifth station could be added and funded for about five years, but would slip into the red after that without the addition of a new revenue stream.
Based on the phase one findings, ConFire and ECCFPD authorized a more exhaustive study in December. The BOS, who oversee ConFire, and the ECCFPD Board of Directors are expected to see that report in July. A decision as to whether consolidation will proceed should follow shortly thereafter.
“There’s about a $7 million efficiency to be gained through consolidation,” Helmick explained. “We want to leverage those efficiencies from consolidation and utilize the Measure X funds, not only to make the fifth station sustainable, but also to address the sixth station that consolidation cannot provide.”
