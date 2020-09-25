Meet the candidates running for the mayor of Brentwood during an online virtual event, Thursday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Co-hosted by The Press and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by The Press, Chamber of Commerce, The Monthly Grapevine and 110 Magazine, the forum will offer candidates an opportunity to answer questions from moderator and Press Editor Ruth Roberts as well as questions submitted from the public prior to the event. There will be no live question opportunities, so please be sure to submit any questions by Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.
Seven candidates are running for mayor, and to date, Joel Bryant, Ryan Raimondi, Karen Rarey and Edward Schuck have confirmed their participation. Information for accessing the virtual event will be coming in next week’s paper, and will be posted on our website (thepress.net) and on our social media platforms. Reach out to your candidate, friends and neighbors and encourage them to participate in this virtual forum as a way to meet the candidates and stay informed and educated on the issues important to Brentwood residents.
Submit questions for the event to rroberts@brentwoodpress.com. Check back next week for login information.
