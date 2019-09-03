Adelia Sheffer is a library assistant in the Brentwood Library. For the past year, she has performed a variety of duties for library patrons, from working at the front desk to organizing programs.
“I help open or spend time at the desk processing books and providing customer service to the patrons,” Sheffer said. “I help with programming for teens, I do the Maker Mondays and techie stuff, and help with services for our special needs patrons . . . I am trained in story time, so sometimes I fill in for that as well.”
Sheffer said she loves the variety of her job, adding that working in different areas keeps her days interesting. She has been a part of the library system for seven years now, with the last year spent in Brentwood. Before that, she worked in special education at the county level.
When she isn’t working in the library, Sheffer enjoys spending her time on the road exploring her state or curled up with a mystery book. She said traveling is one of her hobbies, and she likes to find shade-covered hikes and deep swimming holes. She is currently planning a trip to her favorite swimming spot in Nevada County.
When she’s in Brentwood, though, Sheffer feels right at home at the library desk.
“I like working here,” she said with a smile. “I like the variety and the positive outlook here. The patrons and my coworkers are supportive. We work together well, and I do like customer service, being able to help people without going through medical training. The library is a fun place.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.