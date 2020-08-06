The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who may be interested in serving on its 19-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC).
The JJCC is a multiagency advisory body charged with creating and maintaining the county’s comprehensive Juvenile Probation Consolidated Annual Plan and coordinating county-based juvenile delinquency prevention initiatives. The state-mandated plan is designed to improve services for Contra Costa County’s juvenile justice population by assessing existing practices and resources, identifying system needs and gaps, and prioritizing and recommending solutions.
The Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is composed of 19 members. The Board is now seeking applications for two community-based organization representatives.
The JJCC is expected to meet on a regular basis, at intervals to be established by the JJCC. Members will serve without compensation, stipends or reimbursement of expenses. The community-based organization representatives should reflect the geographic, ethnic and racial diversity of the county and should include those providing restorative justice, faith-based, or mentoring services, to justice-involved, homeless or foster-care involved youth.
For more information, call the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at 925-335-1900.
